Saline Grad Logan Evans Strikes Out The Side in Mariners Spring Breakout Game

Saline High School graduate Logan Evans is generating heat as he rises up the Seattle Mariners' prospect ladder.

Evans, a member of the 2017 state championship Saline baseball team and first-team all-state pitcher, was drafted by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

The 6'5 righthander pitched one inning in the "Spring Breakout" game against the Padres - a matchup of the franchises' best prospects.

<!-- EMBEDDED MLB URL: https://www.mlb.com/video/logan-evans-three-strikeouts-in-spring-breako… -->

Evans struck out all three batters he faced.

Last year Evans went from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Modesto, where he struck out 13 batters in 12 innings of work. Mariners' beat writer called him "one to watch" ahead of the Spring Breakout game, saying Evans has a two-seam fastball around 93-94 mph and that he attacks lefties with a slider and a righties with a cutter.

TheAthletic.com ranks Evans as the Mariners' 14th best prospect.

"They might have a sleeper hit here. He can sit 92-94 mph with his two-seamer and shows a plus slider that misses a lot of bats and that so far has been his go-to weapon even against left-handed batters, with some tilt but a little more downward break to it," wrote Keith Law, of The Athletic.

Baseball America also has a feature on Evans protected behind a paywall.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khm-XRYgGvc -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/BaseballAmerica/status/1772612039044640978 -->

