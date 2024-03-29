What to do in Saline this weekend: Crosswalk, Holy Week Services, Farmers Market and More

It's Holy Week in the Christian faith. Not surprisingly our calendar includes related events. Check them out.

...

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 29 - Sunday, Mar 31

FEATURED EVENTS

Good Friday for Kids Workshop - Fri Mar 29 10:30 am

Holy Faith Church

Free! Ages: 0-12 years(Accompanied by Parent or Caregiver)Holy Faith Parish HallFriday, March 29, 202410:30 am-12:30 pm(Lunch included)Interactive workshop will include an age-appropriate story of Jesus' death and resurrection, accompanied by hands-on activities suitable to a variety of ages, concluding with a pizza lunch. All are welcome, no matter your church background (if any).Gluten-free pizza is available (please make your need is known). To ensure enough pizza, RSVP to andrea@holy-faith… [more details]

Good Friday Service - Fri Mar 29 7:30 pm

Holy Faith Church

Participate in the Holy Triduum

(Maundy Thursday through Easter Sunday, March 28-31, 2024)

These three days draw us deeply into the mystery of our salvation. We gather as a community of faith to contemplate the journey of Jesus from the upper room to Calvary and to the empty tomb. It is one act of worship that begins on Maundy Thursday and ends with the final blessing at Easter. The liturgy for these three days is rich, powerful, and transformational. Be a part of it.TONIGHT:Good Friday… [more details]

Easter Sunday Service - Sun Mar 31 10:00 am

Holy Faith Church

Other Events

Community Good Friday Crosswalk - Fri Mar 29 2:00 pm

St Paul United Church of Christ

Join area churches on Good Friday at 2 pm for a community crosswalk. We will take a walk (1 mile) through downtown Saline carrying the cross while lifting up the different aspects of our community, state and the world. We will end up at the Community Prayer Garden on Michigan and Hall for a short devotion. Afterwards all are invited to experience reflective/meditation at the Presbyterian Church across from the garden. Dress for weather (its Michigan). All are welcome. [more details]

Introduction to Creative Hand Lettering - Fri Mar 29 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

For those who enjoy doodling and creating beautiful letters or want to try it out. Learn new techniques for artistic hand lettering, no experience necessary.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 30 9:00 am

Liberty School

This week we will have our Egg Hunt! Ages 13 and under will be welcome to hunt eggs throughout the market, as well as our usual treasure hunt animal, which will be the chick! Please limit your hunter to 1-2 per table, so the supplies last. Saturday the 30th is also the new customer gift basket drawing day. If you are a new customer this winter,please submit you name and phone number at the info booth for a chance to win a free basket of vendor goodies! The drawing is at noon, you do not need… [more details]

Library Closed for Easter Holiday - Sun Mar 31 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Saline District Library will be closed for the Easter holiday on Sunday, March 31. We will reopen on Monday, April 1 at 9 am.

Our drive-thru book return and elibrary are open 24 hours.

[more details]

ASL Interpretation at Easter Mass - Sun Mar 31 11:30 am

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

At the 11:30 AM Easter morning Mass, Sunday, March 31, American Sign Language interpretation will be offered. Reserved seats for those seeking this service will be held until 11:15 AM in the front section near the choir. Other Easter options at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church are a Vigil Mass (9 PM - midnight on Saturday, March 30) and Easter Sunday at 8:30 AM.St. Andrew the Apostle910 Austin DriveSaline, MI 48176 [more details]

