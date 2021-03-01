COVID-19: No Deaths, Six Hospitalizations Since Friday in Washtenaw County, Fewer in Quarantine in Saline Schools

There were no new deaths and six hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

235 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported since last Monday's update. 1,123 residents have been hospitalized, including one in the last 24 hours, according to health department data. The health department also added 106 cases since Friday, including 31 since Sunday morning.

According to state data, the positivity rate fell to 1.41 percent in Washtenaw County, which is down from 2.16 percent reported Friday.

Every Monday the state updates data from care homes. There were no new cases or deaths at Evangelical Homes, Linden Square or Storypoint.

Saline Area Schools updates its COVID-19 dashboard each Monday. This week's report showed three positive tests - all students. Last week there was one. The number of people in quarantine fell. There 17 students and no staff in quarantine. In early February, there were 94 students and staff quarantined.

State data showed the positivity rate in Michigan increasing from 2.99 percent to 4.37 percent. There were 1,569 new infections reported since Saturday. There were 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,534.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased from 195 to 226, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased from 93 to 103. There were 13 pediatric patients with COVID-19.