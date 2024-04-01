Washtenaw County Sheriff Candidates Invited to May 1 Forum

A public candidate forum for the Primary Election in the Washtenaw County Sheriff Race will be held Wednesday, May 1, at 6pm, moderated by Belinda Dulin from the Dispute Resolution Center.

The Democratic primary candidates are Alyshia M. Dyer, Derrick Jackson, and Ken Magee. The forum is open to the public, held at Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave.., Ann Arbor.

The event is co-sponsored by the Washtenaw County Bar Association, the Dispute Resolution Center (DRC), Restorative Justice and UUCivs from the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor (UUAA), and the League of Women Voters–Washtenaw County.

