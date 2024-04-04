Shred Your Paper Saturday Morning at the Saline District Library
The Friends of the Library are sponsoring a paper shredding event at the Saline District Library. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 6. The event takes place in the library parking lot closest to the middle school.
The library has partnered with Shred-It to provide secure, on-site and environmentally-friendly disposal of paper documents.
People are limited to 10 boxes or paper grocery bags of paper.
Replies
The time is incorrect in this article. The Shredding Event is from 10 am-Noon on Saturday at the library.