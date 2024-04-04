Shred Your Paper Saturday Morning at the Saline District Library

The Friends of the Library are sponsoring a paper shredding event at the Saline District Library. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 6. The event takes place in the library parking lot closest to the middle school.

The library has partnered with Shred-It to provide secure, on-site and environmentally-friendly disposal of paper documents.

People are limited to 10 boxes or paper grocery bags of paper.

