Barry Barkel was a Chemical Engineer at BASF and Lecturer at the University of Michigan

Barry Mac Barkel, 78, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Englewood, Florida.

Barry was born on September 21, 1942 to Henry Barkel and Doris (McBride) Barkel. On August 17,1963 he married Audrey R. (Finkler) Barkel. In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his five children, Christine (Greg) Finch of Milan, Dammond (Lisa) Barkel of Onsted, Eileen (Jeff) Tussey of Gaylord, Fonda (Will Dew) Barkel of Chelsea and Glenna (Bob) Ford of Tecumseh; Ten grandchildren, Nina (Tony) Galanti, Briana (Brennan) Ranzo, Reese Tussey, Allison Barkel, Thomas Barkel, Chandler (Treston) Dudek, Elizabeth Barkel, Christian Ford, Stone Tussey and Faith Ford; Five great-grandchildren, Regan Barkel, Xander Galanti, Alexis Galanti, Karalynn Dudek and Arlo Ranzo. He is also survived by siblings, Joel (Dawn) Barkel, Greg (Relinda) Barkel, sister-in-law Renee Barkel and many nieces and nephews. Barry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen Barkel.

Barry graduated from the University of Michigan with bachelor’s degrees in both Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering. He was a Chemical Engineer at BASF of Wyandotte for 35 years. After retiring, he started a second career as a lecturer at the University of Michigan, College of Engineering.

He enjoyed vegetable gardening, fishing, hunting, watching sports (Go Blue), and playing games with family and friends. Barry also loved listening to music, reading, writing poems/music, and spending time with his family at the BeeHive cottage. He along with the love of his life (Audrey) enjoyed quiet time at their home in Englewood Florida. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, Knights of Columbus, Jaycees, board member of the Saline Area Fire Department, and a member of the Tri-County Sportsman League. Barry lived his life the way he wanted, in his own unique style. He was crusty on the surface but sweet and soft beneath. He deeply loved his wife and his family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Father John Linden, and Father Thomas Helfrich as Celebrants. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

At both the funeral home and the Church, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Fisher House- VA Ann Arbor https://www.fisherhousemichigan.org/ or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor https://rmhcannarbor.org/ Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To sign Barry’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.