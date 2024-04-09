LACROSSE: Saline's 4th Quarter Rally Comes Up Short
ANN ARBOR - After a disastrous third quarter, the Hornets nearly battled back at Ann Arbor Skyline. But the fourth-quarter rally came up short, and the Hornets lost 12-9.
The SEC Red Rivals were were tied 3-3 after one quarter and 4-4 at halftime. But the Eagles scored five straight goals in the third quarter to take over the game.
Saline freshman Nolan Heath scored three of his team-high four goals in the fourth quarter as Saline twice got the deficit to two goals. Jonah Strok scored twice. Connor Cooley, Garrett Male and JJ Ohren-Hoeft also scored for the Hornets. Heath had seven shots and Ohren-Hoeft had five.
Ohren-Hoeft had two assists
Junior Drew Soupal picked up six groundballs to lead the Hornets. Heath and Ohren-Hoeft each had four.
Owen Belote stopped 14 shots for the Hornets.
More than 400 photos from the game can be found at the link: Saline LAX @ Skyline 4-8-24 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)
More News from Saline
- Saline Chamber Announces Awards, Dillon Named Citizen of the Year Saline City Councillor Janet Dillon has been named Citizen of the Year by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.
- BASEBALL: Saline Takes Home Opener, 11-1 Saline takes two from St. Clair in home-opening doubleheader.