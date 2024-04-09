LACROSSE: Saline's 4th Quarter Rally Comes Up Short

ANN ARBOR - After a disastrous third quarter, the Hornets nearly battled back at Ann Arbor Skyline. But the fourth-quarter rally came up short, and the Hornets lost 12-9.

The SEC Red Rivals were were tied 3-3 after one quarter and 4-4 at halftime. But the Eagles scored five straight goals in the third quarter to take over the game.

Saline freshman Nolan Heath scored three of his team-high four goals in the fourth quarter as Saline twice got the deficit to two goals. Jonah Strok scored twice. Connor Cooley, Garrett Male and JJ Ohren-Hoeft also scored for the Hornets. Heath had seven shots and Ohren-Hoeft had five.

Ohren-Hoeft had two assists

Junior Drew Soupal picked up six groundballs to lead the Hornets. Heath and Ohren-Hoeft each had four.

Owen Belote stopped 14 shots for the Hornets.

More than 400 photos from the game can be found at the link: Saline LAX @ Skyline 4-8-24 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)

