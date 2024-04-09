Saline Craft Show Basket Program Provides Goods and $249 for Saline Area Social Service

Every spring, the community comes together to create baskets filled with goods for Saline Area Social Service, which provides a food bank and other services for financially struggling individuals and families.

The baskets are displayed at the Saline Spring Craft Show, where visitors can vote for their favorite baskets with money.

This year, 32 baskets full of goods were donated to SASS. Teachers, students, clubs, businesses, churches and many others donated baskets. Harvest Elementary School, Miss Saline & Court, Citizen of the Year Kim Bryant, Brewed Awakenings and the Liberty Club submitted the winning baskets.

On top of all the goods, the program raised another $249 for Saline Area Social Service.

In the picture above, Brian Puffer, Director of Saline Community Education, and Cheryl Hoeft, founder of the Saline Craft Show, present a check to Jamail Aikens, Director of Saline Area Social Service.

Below is a list of people and organizations who donated baskets.

