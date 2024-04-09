Toll Brothers Announces Fosdick Glen Development

Toll Brothers announced that its newest development in Saline will be on the market this summer.

Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glenn, in York Township, is billed as a "luxury single-family home community." It's located off Bemis Road, just west of Fosdick Road.

Toll Brothers will offer 15 homes on the 68- acre development. Buyers can choose between five designs, ranging from 2,627 to 3,273-square-feet. The options include 4-to-6-bedroom designs with 2-to-5.5 baths, gourmet kitchens and more.

“Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen will offer residents a variety of versatile, open-concept floor plans with modern architecture and unrivaled personalization options at our state-of-the-art Design Studio,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “We are excited to be building in Saline again where the top-rated schools match the top-tier recreational opportunities, all within proximity to exciting downtown areas, making this an ideal place to live.”

The company's press release markets the community well. Here's an example:

"Surrounded by beautiful parks and nature trails, the Saline area offers endless recreational opportunities throughout all four seasons. Home buyers will also enjoy the nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment in downtown Saline, Ann Arbor, and Plymouth, as well as downtown Detroit’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will have the opportunity to attend the highly acclaimed Saline Area School District, named the No.1 Best School District for Athletes in Michigan by Niche.com - and all schools are located less than 10 minutes away."

Click here to learn more.

Fosdick Glen was previously marketed by Norfolk Homes, showing prices around $650,000.

