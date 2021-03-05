HOCKEY: Washtenaw United Skates to a 3-3 Tie With Pioneer

The Washtenaw United Girls ice hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie with Pioneer Thursday March 4; a fitting score to wrap up the season’s competition with one of their county rivals. In a celebration of girls’ high school hockey, Washtenaw offered to host the game, which was Pioneer’s scheduled senior night so that Pioneer parents would be able to attend. Pioneer organized a brief pre-game event, acknowledging the 13 seniors on their varsity and JV teams, while also recognizing Washtenaw’s Linzy Costella, who will graduate from Manchester this spring.

Pioneer opened the scoring at 7:06 in the 1st with a backdoor shot behind Washtenaw’s goalie, Julia Scarcella (Saline ‘22). With less than :50 seconds remaining in the 1st, Washtenaw made a key line change on an offensive zone faceoff and Costella tucked the puck behind Pioneer goaltender, Cody Ross, with assists from her teammates Sydney Clark (Saline ‘24) and Julia Berkholz (Dexter ‘24).

The second period opened with a Pioneer penalty against Bella LoPresti but Washtenaw was unable to capitalize on the power play. Pioneer’s Nadia Tuzinsky scored to give Pioneer a 2-1 lead at 4:32 of the period, but Washtenaw’s Reese Caryl (Saline ‘22) answered the challenge by scoring with only 1:43 remaining on another assist from Berkholz.

Washtenaw started the 3rd period short handed but successfully pushed into Pioneer’s end and, in a flurry in front of Ross, Cecilia Henrickson (Chelsea ‘24) scored a shorthanded goal on an assist from Berkholz just before the penalty expired. With the score 3-2 in Washtenaw’s favor, Pioneer increased their offensive pressure, tripling the shots on goal they fired at Scarcella. At 10:58 of the period, Tuzinsky slipped a shot under Scarcella’s feet to tie the game 3-3. Despite chances by both teams in the last few minutes of the game, the tie score held. Pioneer’s Ross made 22 saves on the night and Scarcello had 26 saves for Washtenaw.

“We’re really happy with the effort of our team,” Head Coach Adam Winters said post-game, “Pioneer is the program with the longest history in Washtenaw County and we’re the newest team in town. To have won our first game against them and then tied tonight is a great sign of things to come for girls’ HS hockey in this area.”

Next up, Washtenaw travels to Grand Rapids for a re-match against the Griffins Sunday, 3/7, and then they host Skyline/Huron at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11th. Limited spectators are allowed.

INFORMATIONAL ADDENDUM: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea, Manchester, and Milan. The team is in its first year of play, and is an affiliate member of the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL) with plans of full membership into the league for the 2021-22 season.

