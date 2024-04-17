Scott Brodie Named to Saline Area Fire Board
Scott Brodie has been named as the "at large" member of the Saline Area Fire Board.
"We had some excellent candidates. We're looking forward to the addition of him," said Saline City Council member Janet Dillon, one of two City of Saline representatives on the board.
The Saline Area Fire Board is the governing board of the Saline Area Fire Department, which serves the City of Saline, Saline Township, Lodi Township and part of York Township. Each community is represented by two members on the board.
More News from Saline
- Councillor Dillon Questions Messaging, Daytime Hydrant Flushing One member of Saline City Council wants to consider changing the hydrant flushing program and to provide clearer information about it after hearing from upset residents.
- Girls High School Flag Football League We are currently still looking for five girls to join our team!