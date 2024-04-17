Scott Brodie Named to Saline Area Fire Board

Scott Brodie has been named as the "at large" member of the Saline Area Fire Board.

"We had some excellent candidates. We're looking forward to the addition of him," said Saline City Council member Janet Dillon, one of two City of Saline representatives on the board.

The Saline Area Fire Board is the governing board of the Saline Area Fire Department, which serves the City of Saline, Saline Township, Lodi Township and part of York Township. Each community is represented by two members on the board.

