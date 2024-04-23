County Announces 4 Clean-up Days, All Require Registration

Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division announced the 2024 County Clean-Up Day schedule.

This year, county residents have access to four County Clean-Up Days to dispose of or recycle a variety of household items in a safe and responsible manner. Registration is required to attend any Materials Management service, including County Clean-Up Days.

“The participation at these events is fantastic! Last year we collected over a half a million pounds of material from over 1700 residents at our Clean-Up Days. Residents last year really appreciated how much the new registration process reduced wait times. We are thankful to our volunteers and sponsors that help create such a valued community service,” said Washtenaw Public Works Director Theo Eggermont.

Here are the dates of the events as well as the date registration opens for each event.

June 15 – Augusta Township Registration opens May 6

June 29 – Northfield Township Registration opens May 20

July 27 – Pittsfield Township Registration opens June 17

August 24 – City of Ypsilanti Registration opens July 15

Precise event location will be provided to residents after registration.

Registration will open six weeks before the event and close one week before the event, or when all slots are filled. Residents can register at washtenaw.org/cleanup or by phone at 734-222-3950.

Materials will only be accepted from Washtenaw County residents.

Only residential material is allowed. Material from local businesses, government agencies, non-profits, or other organizations is not accepted.

Pesticides are accepted regardless of residency or use.

Accepted items include:

appliances (including freon-containing appliances)

bulky waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood)

electronics

household hazardous waste

scrap metal

car tires

Sponsors for County Clean-Up Day events include the City of Ann Arbor, Northfield Township, and Trinity Health Ann Arbor. Tire disposal is partly funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant.

Other options for Household Hazardous Waste Disposal include:

Washtenaw County residents, Northville Township, and City of Northville residents may utilize the weekday service at the HHW Center.

Washtenaw County residents may utilize Saturday Collections at the Home Toxics Center. Make your appointment at https://www.washtenaw.org/287/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Disposal

Appointments are required for all Materials Management services.

