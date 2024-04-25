Special Features at Saline Emagine in May

Saline Emagine will host open caption, sensory friendly and dementia friendly films in May.

Saline Emagine will host open caption showings of some of the newest releases on Sunday and Wednesday afternoons. Guests who experience hearing impairments will be able to enjoy the movie-going experience with audio subtitles displayed on the big screen for all to see. All open caption movies are shown in 2D.

Movies include:

Challengers, May 1

The Fall Guy, May 5. 8

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, May 12, 15

IF, May 19, 22

The Garfield Movie, May 26, 29

Saline Emagine will host sensory friendly screening twice a month, with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. The movies will be quieter and the lights will be turned up. Moves for May include The Fall Guy, May 4, and IF, May 18.

Demential Friendly screenings include classic movies and musicals presented with a softer sound and ambient lighting. Showings are the second Wednesday of each month. On May 8, the showing is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

FILM SYNOPSIS:

THE GARFIELD MOVIE

After Garfield's unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG

IF

A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Rating N/A

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Rated PG-13

CHALLENGERS

Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. Rated R

THE FALL GUY

A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's blockbuster film. Rated PG-13

MAMMA MIA!

Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar® winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway’s Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends). Rated PG-13

