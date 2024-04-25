BASEBALL: Reeves, Klein Lead Help Hornets Close Out Sweep of Pioneer.

Noah Reeves pitched five shutout innings and Nolan Klein drove in four runs as Saline beat Pioneer 13-0 in a mercy-rule-shortened game at Pioneer Thursday.

Saline improved to 13-1 and remained unbeaten in the SEC Red.

After two close games won by the Hornets at Saline Monday, Thursday's game was scoreless after three innings. Saline erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning and added four runs in the fifth.

Noah Reeves pitched a 3-hit shutout. The junior walked none and struck out five in the five-inning game. Reeves went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Hornets had 11 hits. Klein went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs. Caleb Helmer was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

Brandon Wise went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Ian Furlong was 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI, and run. Ryder Concannon went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two runs. Colton Tousa was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Hunter Easton went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Saline hosts St. Mary's Prep Friday at 5 p.m. and hosts Pickney for a doubleheader Saturday.

