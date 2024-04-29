Washtenaw Sheriff Candidates at May 8 Forum

A public candidate forum for the Primary Election in the Washtenaw

County Sheriff Race will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 6pm, moderated by

Belinda Dulin from the Dispute Resolution Center.

The Democratic

primary candidates are Alyshia M. Dyer, Derrick Jackson, and Ken Magee.

The forum is open to the public, held at Washtenaw County Learning

Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave.., Ann Arbor.

The event is

co-sponsored by the Washtenaw County Bar Association, the Dispute

Resolution Center (DRC), Restorative Justice and UUCivs from the First

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor (UUAA), and the League

of Women Voters–Washtenaw County.

