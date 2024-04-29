Washtenaw Sheriff Candidates at May 8 Forum
A public candidate forum for the Primary Election in the Washtenaw
County Sheriff Race will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 6pm, moderated by
Belinda Dulin from the Dispute Resolution Center.
The Democratic
primary candidates are Alyshia M. Dyer, Derrick Jackson, and Ken Magee.
The forum is open to the public, held at Washtenaw County Learning
Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave.., Ann Arbor.
The event is
co-sponsored by the Washtenaw County Bar Association, the Dispute
Resolution Center (DRC), Restorative Justice and UUCivs from the First
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor (UUAA), and the League
of Women Voters–Washtenaw County.
