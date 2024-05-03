World War II Veteran George Renton Was Part Owner of Draw Tite Trailer Hitch Company

George Alexander Renton formerly of Belleville, Good Hart, and Harbor Springs, Michigan, passed away at the age of 103 on April 25, 2024.

George was born to George Stewart Renton and Donna Bell (Leonard) Renton on February 8, 1921. He was raised in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1939. After graduation he attended the Henry Ford Apprentice School in the Tool and Die department. George joined the Air Force on October 3, 1942. He served in the 9th Air Force in the European Theater until he was discharged on November 12, 1945.

On September 29, 1945 George married Marilyn Ames who preceded him in death on September 8, 1965. They had three children, Frank (Cher) of Chelsea, Michigan, Barbara (Trond) of Camas, Washington, and Ann (Guy) of Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

On September 1, 1967 George married Adelle Basset who preceded him in death on April 28, 2017. Adelle had three sons, Robert (Ann) of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Joe of Saline, Michigan and Scott of Castleberry, Florida. George has fifteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

George worked at Draw Tite Trailer Hitch company from its beginning in 1946 till 1971. During that time, he became one of the owners. He is remembered with love by all who knew him.

