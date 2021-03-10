COVID-19: No Deaths, One Hospitalization in Washtenaw County

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 237 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. One more county resident was hospitalized.

The county also reported 25 more people tested positive for SARS-coV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to state data, the positive test rate increased in Washtenaw County from .97 to 1.9 percent.

Michigan's positive test rate continues to climb, jumping from 5.0 to 6.01 percent. The state reported another 954 people testing positive for the virus. The state reported 29 new deaths, including eight identified during a review of vital records.

Hospitalization records showed 217 patients in Michigan's critical care bed - 13 fewer than reported yesterday. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators increased by two to 103. There were 14 pediatric patients with COVID-19.