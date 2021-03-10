Skip to main content
Saline, MI News
Saline MI
3-10-2021 10:04am
Saline Spring Craft Show - Canceled
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Replies
Saline
Wed. Mar 10 2021
Saline Spring Craft Show - Canceled
Please visit the Saline Craft Facebook page for updates and the virtual show.
Brian Puffer
Saline
Wed. Mar 10 2021
PRESS RELEASE: Saline Area Schools Announce Additional In-Person Learning
Saline Area Schools announced a plan to bring students back into the classrooms four days a week starting in April, if things go as planned.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Wed. Mar 10 2021
COVID-19: No Deaths, One Hospitalization in Washtenaw County
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 237 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. One more county resident was hospitalized.
Tran Longmoore
Saline
Tue. Mar 9 2021
BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Saline Streaks Past Ypsilanti, 55-14
Saline defeated Ypsilanti, 55-14, to improve to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the SEC Red.
Tran Longmoore
Saline
Tue. Mar 9 2021
PRESS RELEASE: County Commission Creates Positions to Promote Equity and Diversion
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last week unanimously approved three resolutions to create new positions in the Prosecutor's and Sheriff's Offices. These positions are a Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Sheriff's Office as well as a Program Coordinator and a designated Prosecutor for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion / Deflection (LEADD) Initiative.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Tue. Mar 9 2021
Army Veteran Bill Doty Worked in Software, Loved Watching Grandkids Compete in Sports and Perform in Concerts
William "Bill" Doty, 80, a long-time resident of Saline, quietly passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
Saline
Tue. Mar 9 2021
COVID-19: 1 Death, 8 Hospitalizations Since Friday's Data Update, Cases and Quarantines Up in Saline Schools
One more resident of Washtenaw County has died with COVID-19 since Friday's update. The positivity rate in Washtenaw was under 1 percent. It's higher in the state. There were no new cases in Saline's care homes. And cases and quarantines are up in Saline Schools.
Tran Longmoore
Saline
Tue. Mar 9 2021
BASKETBALL: Saline Varsity Boys Struggle in Win, Improve to 7-4
HORNET HOOPS TEAM BEATS YPSILANTI 41-33, UPS RECORD TO 7-4 OVERALL, 6-3 IN SEC RED
Steven Sheldon
Saline
Mon. Mar 8 2021
Controversy Swirls over Saline Area Schools' Use of Seclusion and Restraint
Parents spoke out about seclusion and restraint of special education students in Saline Area Schools. Two of those parents were removed from the school district's DEI Leadership Coalition - and they say it was retaliation.
Tran Longmoore
Saline
Mon. Mar 8 2021
PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw County Health Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Chelsea
Washtenaw County Health Department is adding a second mass vaccination location on the western side of the county. The Pierce Lake Elementary School site opens Tues., March 9 in collaboration with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea hospital and Chelsea School District. The new site will provide approximately 324 vaccinations per day and add additional days as supplies allow.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Mon. Mar 8 2021
Lacrosse - Try It Out Clinic
Are you interested in playing lacrosse? Maybe a little unsure? Join our FREE "Try It Out" Clinic to help you decide! https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/course/115/winter-2021/lacrosse-try-it-out-clinic
Brian Puffer
Saline
Mon. Mar 8 2021
Saline Rec Taking Registration for Spring and Summer Softball Leagues
Registration for Saline Recreation spring and summer softball has begun.
Tran Longmoore
