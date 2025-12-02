12-02-2025 1:17pm
Community Education Winter/Spring Registration
Don’t miss out! Registration for Saline Community Education’s Winter–Spring programs opens tomorrow at 7:00 AM. From youth enrichment and athletics to adult classes and family activities, there’s something for everyone.
Plan ahead and browse the complete guide now: https://bit.ly/48NXBC8
Set your alarm, mark your calendar, and get ready to register tomorrow at 7:00 AM!
