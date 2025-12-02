Pittsfield Treasurer's Office Closes Early Dec. 19 for Renovation

The Pittsfield Charter Township Treasurer’s Office will close early on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 4:00 PM to prepare for office renovations. The Township Administration Building (6201 W. Michigan Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48108) will remain open and accessible to the public during this time.

All other administrative operations such as building/zoning permitting and constituent services through the Clerk’s office will be uninterrupted. All non-administrative functions such as Public Safety patrols and services as well as Parks & Recreation classes, programs, and activities during that time period will also be uninterrupted.

Residents who are attempting to make tax or utility payments during the closure can utilize the drop box located outside of the front entrance of the building.

If you have any questions or require additional information call (734) 822-3140.

More News from Saline