Mayor Marl, Commissioner Beeman Schedule Coffee Hour for Dec. 13
Mayor Brian Marl and County Commissioner Shannon Beeman will be hosting a coffee hour on Saturday, December 13, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. to discuss City and County-related topics.
“As is my custom, I will provide a City update, discuss my upcoming State of the City address, and entertain questions or concerns form attendees,” said Mayor Marl. “I’m delighted that our local Commissioner, and my friend, Shannon Beeman, will be joining me for this event.”
“Connecting directly with residents is one of the most important pieces of public service. I’m grateful to Mayor Marl and the City of Saline for inviting me to join this community coffee hour," Commissioner Beeman added.
Coffee with the Mayor will be held:
Saturday, December 13
9 – 10:30 a.m.
Saline City Hall – Council Chambers
100 North Harris Street
The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Pretzels, donuts and assorted refreshments will be served at 9, with presentations beginning promptly at 9:15.
RSVPs are not required. All questions or concerns can be directed to Mayor Marl at bmarl@salinemi.gov or (734) 272-3654.
