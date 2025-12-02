Saline Main Street Introduces the Saline Main Street Community Gift Card

Saline, MI — 12-2-2025 — Saline Main Street is excited to announce the launch of the Saline Main Street Community Gift Card, created in partnership with Yiftee. This new eGift card is designed with one simple purpose: to make it easier for our community to support the small businesses that make Downtown Saline such a special place to visit, explore, and call home. Just in time for the holiday season!

The Community Gift Card works just like a regular gift card—but instead of being tied to a single shop, it can be used at a growing list of participating businesses in downtown Saline. From your Carrigan Cafe to Fine Print Bookshop, to Brecon Grille and Whitepine Studios, the card keeps spending local and strengthens the heart of our Main Street.

“At Saline Main Street, we believe downtown should feel like your favorite small-town gathering spot—friendly, welcoming, and full of life,” said Mary Dettling, Executive Director. “The Community Gift Card is one more way we can lift up our local businesses while giving neighbors an easy way to share the love.”

The card can be purchased online and delivered instantly by text or email, making it a perfect gift for teachers, coworkers, friends, family, or anyone who loves supporting local. It’s also an easy option for employers looking to reward their teams while investing in the community.

There is no cost for merchants to participate, and signing up is quick and simple. Businesses interested in joining the program can enroll by emailing Mary Dettling, salinemainstreetmi@gmail.com.

Gift cards are available now HERE.

For more information about Saline Main Street, free small business support, or upcoming community events, visit salinemainstreet.org.

About Saline Main Street

Saline Main Street is a 501(c)(3) community-driven nonprofit committed to helping Downtown Saline grow into its most vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive future. We support local entrepreneurs, nurture grassroots connections, and celebrate the people who make downtown a place where everyone belongs.

