Water and Sewer Rates on the Rise, People's Express Change, and More on Agenda

Here's what's on the Saline City Council agenda Monday.

People's Express

Representatives from the transportation will present about their service. People's Express offers in-city trips for $2-4, one-way, and trips to Ann Arbor or Ypsilanti for $6, one-way.

It appears ridership is way down this year. There were 292 trips last year and only 143 through October this year. The most visited locations in Saline are Linden Square, Saline Rec Center and Busch's.

People's Express is presenting two cost estimates to the city.

The first, offering service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is estimated to cost $119,000. Expanded service, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. would cost the city $186,000. This is after state funding, county funding and more.

People's Express is using South Lyon data, which shows 10,185 trips last year, to suggest Saline service could be significantly

expanded.

Audit

Plante Moran will present the annual audit.

Water & Sewer Rates

Proposed water and sewer charges are rising. If approved by council, water rates will increase 36 cents a gallon, or 6.5 percent. Sewer charges would rise, $1.12 a gallon, or 7.5 percent.

The total rate increase would jump from $20.51 to $21.99, or $1.48 a gallon. The ready-to-serve charges will also rise. On the water side, it's a quarterly increase of $1.95, and on the sewer side, it's $4.25. The total is now $93.02 per quarter, a $6.20 increase.

Rental Housing Certification Services

For renters, another potential cost increase looms as the council considers renewing its deal with Carlisle Wortman Associates to conduct rental inspections. The inspection fees and resulting improvements are often passed on from the landlord to the tenant. The inspections lead to improvements and orders, especially in the apartment complexes. In the case of one apartment complex, it led to a lawsuit.

Fee Book Increases

Pavilion rentals are increasing.

Rec Center residential memberships are jumping from $388 to $420 a year, or $60 to $65 a month. Nonresidents will be hit a bit harder, from $504 a year to $561. Residential family rates will see their rates rise from $750 to $712. Nonresidential family rates will go from $974 to $1,084.

Rental Housing Certifications, charged to landlords, will increase from $100 to $120 for a single-family home or condo. There is also a $75 administrative fee. Penalties have also increased for failure to register or late registration.

More News from Saline