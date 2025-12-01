Merry Mile Runs Down Michigan Avenue Before the Holiday Parade

Find your most festive outfit and run in Saturday's Merry Mile, a one-mile run up and down Michigan Avenue before the Holiday Parade.

Ann Arbor Running Company and Concept Insurance Agency present the race. It's a one-mile run that kicks off after the tree lighting. It starts at the four corners, heads east to near the intersection at Old Creek Drive and Maple Road, and then runs back, stopping just west of Michigan Avenue.

The race is at 5:30 p.m., as soon as the tree is lit. The run must be finished by 6 p.m. to allow the parade to begin on time.

Runners can pick up their packet from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, at Ann Arbor Running Company, 901 W Eisenhower Pkwy, or from 4:15 to 5:20 p.m., Saturday, at the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of Saline Cross Country. The cost is $30. Registered adults can also register up to two runners, ages 10 or younger, to join them on the course for free.

REGISTER: Saline Merry Mile

