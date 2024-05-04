5-04-2024 3:48pm
Willow Road and County Street Bridges Over US-23 Will be Closed During Construction
Two bridges over US-23 near Milan will be closed for construction.
Eastbound and westbound County Street over US-23 will be closed from May 6 to June 29. Traffic will be detoured to use Sanford Road, East Main Street and Dexter Road.
Eastbound and westbound Willow Road over US-23 will be closed from May 6 to June 4 due to construction. Traffic will be detoured to Carpenter Road, Stoney Creek Drive and Platt Road.
