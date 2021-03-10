COVID-19: 0 Deaths, 8 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Eight more Washtenaw County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data updated by the health department March 10.

17 people have been hospitalized since Friday's data update. In recent weeks, hospitalizations have dropped to about 10 per week.

There were no new deaths, according to health department data. 237 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The health department data showed 52 more people testing positive for SARS-Cov-2, the virus that can cause the COVID-19 disease.

State data showed the positive test rate in Washtenaw County almost doubling, from 1.9 percent to 3.71 percent as testing levels declined.

The state's positive test rate fell back from 6.01 percent to 4.69 percent. However, the state recorded 2,361 new positive tests - the highest number recorded since mid-January. Michigan reported seven more people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,706.

State hospitalization data showed three more COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, taking the total to 220. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators fell by one to 102. There were 13 pediatric patients in the hospital with COVID-19.