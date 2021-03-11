Saline Township Board Approves 2021 Budget

The Saline Township Board approved the $595,849 2021 fiscal year budget at its regular meeting Wednesday evening.

The budget included a 4 percent pay increase for township board members. Township residents serving on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals saw their compensation increased by $10 per meeting. Members of the Board of Review saw their compensation increase from $85 to $100/meeting due to a busier review schedule.

The FY21 budget also includes $125,000 in matching funds for the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC). These funds support road maintenance including brine and limestone treatments. The total cost budgeted for brine and limestone is $108,000.

Tim Dwyer from the WCRC reported two roads scheduled for maintenance this season are Macon Road, from Braun to Willow, and Arkona Road, from Macon to Goodrich.

Township Supervisor Jim Marion said even if it required additional funds, he called for the entire length of Johnson Road to be included as a road that will get serviced this season.

“With all the traffic from the fertilizer plant and grain elevator, the road is in pretty bad shape,” Marion said. “It needs some attention this year, even if it means we have to find more money in the budget to pay for it.”

Andelina Farms

Daniel Cabage, Senior Project Manager for Fleis & Vandenbrink, engineering consultants for the township, reported on a Feb. 19 meeting with MIHomes and various contractors for Andelina Farms.

“The work on the water and wastewater plants are a little behind schedule,” Cabage said. “They will need to submit a plan for how they will test the water. The wells are dug but testing needs to occur.”

Cabage said that Andelina Farms hopes to have their first models open by July.

Solar Farm

Supervisor Marion said that there has been no activity with the township with the Solar Farm project. He has no written or verbal communication recently.

Next Meetings

The Saline Township Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The next Township Board meeting is Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Both meetings start at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall on Braun Road.