3-12-2021 3:04am
BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeat Lincoln, 62-25, Inches Closer to SEC Red Title
Freshman Kate Stemmer scored 15 points to lead Saline to a 62-25 win over Lincoln Thursday night in SEC Red Varsity basketball action.
The Hornets improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the SEC Red.
Here are the key stats from Thursday's win:
- Kate Stemmer - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists
- Ella Stemmer- 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists
- Josie Cayen - 8 points, 1 assist
- Sophie Canen - 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals
- Natalie Sweetland - 6 points, 4 rebounds
- Emily Wilczynski- 5 points
- Brielle Eugeni- 3 points, 6 rebounds
- Beth Ann Ford- 2 points, 5 rebounds
Saline visits Bedford Saturday. On Monday, Saline will visit Pioneer with a chance to win the SEC Red.
|Team
|Conf
|Ovr
|Saline
|10-0
|12-0
|Pioneer
|9-1
|9-1
|Bedford
|8-2
|11-3
|Monroe
|5-5
|5-7
|Ypsi Comm
|4-6
|4-6
|Lincoln
|2-8
|2-8
|Skyline
|1-8
|1-10
|Huron
|0-9
|0-9