Saline MI
3-12-2021 3:04am

BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeat Lincoln, 62-25, Inches Closer to SEC Red Title

Freshman Kate Stemmer scored 15 points to lead Saline to a 62-25 win over Lincoln Thursday night in SEC Red Varsity basketball action.

The Hornets improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the SEC Red.

Here are the key stats from Thursday's win:

  • Kate Stemmer - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists
  • Ella Stemmer- 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists
  • Josie Cayen - 8 points, 1 assist
  • Sophie Canen - 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals
  • Natalie Sweetland - 6 points, 4 rebounds
  • Emily Wilczynski- 5 points
  • Brielle Eugeni- 3 points, 6 rebounds
  • Beth Ann Ford- 2 points, 5 rebounds

Saline visits Bedford Saturday. On Monday, Saline will visit Pioneer with a chance to win the SEC Red.

Team Conf Ovr
Saline 10-0 12-0
Pioneer 9-1 9-1
Bedford 8-2 11-3
Monroe 5-5 5-7
Ypsi Comm 4-6 4-6
Lincoln 2-8 2-8
Skyline 1-8 1-10
Huron 0-9 0-9
