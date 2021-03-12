BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeat Lincoln, 62-25, Inches Closer to SEC Red Title

Freshman Kate Stemmer scored 15 points to lead Saline to a 62-25 win over Lincoln Thursday night in SEC Red Varsity basketball action.

The Hornets improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the SEC Red.

Here are the key stats from Thursday's win:

Kate Stemmer - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists

Ella Stemmer- 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists

Josie Cayen - 8 points, 1 assist

Sophie Canen - 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Natalie Sweetland - 6 points, 4 rebounds

Emily Wilczynski- 5 points

Brielle Eugeni- 3 points, 6 rebounds

Beth Ann Ford- 2 points, 5 rebounds

Saline visits Bedford Saturday. On Monday, Saline will visit Pioneer with a chance to win the SEC Red.