SOFTBALL: Despite Loss to Chelsea, Saline in Top SEC Red Spot

Saline split a doubleheader with Chelsea Wednesday - but it lost the first game, which is the one that counts in the SEC Red standings.

Saline sits at 12-2. Dexter is second at 10-3.

The Hornets have five conference games left - two against Huron (0-12) and a crossover game against Adrian (2-8). The next week, Saline visits a tough Lincoln (11-4) team for a doubleheader.

Dexter visits Skyline (2-9). The next week Bedford (7-5) visits Dexter for a doubleheader.

In the opening game at Chelsea, the Hornets were limited to six hits and a first inning run. Sydney Hastings singled and scored on a hit by Reese Rupert. Rupert was 2-for-3. Clara Cherry, Ashley Malinczak and Izzy Deveau also had singles.

Deveau was the starter. In the fourth Chelsea put two on the board with two singles and a double.

Harper Grambaugh pitched the final two innings giving up an unearned run. She walked one and struck out three.

The Hornets exploded for 22 runs in the second game.

Saline scored seven runs in the first inning and scored runs in each of the six innings played. Hastings had five hits in six trips to the plate. She drove in six runs and scored three runs. Hastings hit three doubles and a home run.

Ava Stripp with 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs. Karli Dorr went 2-for-5 with a double and four runs. Malinczak went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and three runs. Delaney Lee went 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Elizabeth Thibeault went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs. Izzy Deveau was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Clara Cherry went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run.

Deveau was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and no walks. She struck out one batter in four innings.

Saline was scheduled to play a doubleheader with New Boston Huron Saturday.

