SOCCER: Warden Scores 2 as Saline Defeats Chelsea on Senior Night

Six different Hornets scored on senior night as Saline defeated Chelsea, 7-1, Friday.

Seniors Norah Dawid, Audrey Driskell, Avery Nam, Ellie Warden, Ashley Kruse, Riley Ablauf and Leighann Farrell were honored before the game.

Co-captain Ellie Warden marked the occasion with two goals.

The Hornets wasted little time getting on the board. Warden crossed a pass through the box and Bettina Soares scored with a well-placed low shot past the keeper into the corner of the goal.

Chelsea replied with the Bulldog's only goal of the game on a frantic play in the goalmouth.

Laney Tousa raced up the right sideline and then dropped a pass to Kordula Sadek, who centered a ball into the box where Bella Barnes kicked it out of the air, through a crowd and into the goal. Saline led 2-1.

Moments later Tousa made it 3-1, taking a great lead pass and breaking in alone before putting it past the goalie.

Warden scored Saline's final goal of the half. Warden and several players were bunched in the box.

"The ball got sent to me, so I just kind of hit it near post and it went under the goalie," Warden said.

Saline led 4-1 at halftime.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1789085393859555683 -->

Freshman Nora Walsh scored a great goal to open the second half scoring. Under pursuit, she caught up to a great bouncing ball played in front of her. With the goalie charging out to her, she kicked the ball out of the air, over the outstretched goalie and into the goal.

Warden's second goal came from her own corner kick. She played the ball into the box. The initial shot was blocked but not cleared. Halli Harris played it back to a spot for the oncoming Warden, who booted it into the goal to make it 6-1.

Siena Snyder capped the scoring to make it 7-1.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1789117230380089773 -->

Saline resumes its SEC Red schedule next week by visiting Dexter and hosting Skyline. The Hornets would to defeat Skyline, the only team to hand the Hornets a loss this season.

More News from Saline