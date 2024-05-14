Saline Swim and Dive Team Recognized at Board of Education Meeting

Superintendent Steve Laatsch recognized the Saline boys swim and dive team at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

"The Hornets completed another very successful regular season representing Saline High School," Laatsch said.

Saline is coached by Todd Brunty. The captains of this year's team were Ethan Bull, Drew Miller, Deniz Ozil and Nick Twigg.

The Hornets were second in the SEC Red meet and second in the Division 1 state meet March 9 at Oakland University.

"This second place finish continued this remarkable 15 year streak of finishing 6th place or higher at the MHSAA finals," Laatsch said.

Laatsch made several observations:

8 Hhornets were all SEC.

4 divers qualified for regionals.

18 MHSAA Division 1 finals qualifiers.

8 Hornets were MISCA all-state.

Six had All-American times.

"The team achieved all this through hard work, commitment to each other and a longstanding expectation to represent their families, peers, districts and community to the best of their ability," Laatsch said.

Brunty thanked the board for recognizing the team.

"As a program, we have the responsibility of representing the community as best we can. We strive to do that. We try to reach the level of performance that represents everybody in and out of the pool," Brunty said.

He thanked assistant coaches Kara Smith and Alex Dusky. He tanked administrators and staff who allowed him the flexibility to coach. He also thanked Nick Munsel, Sandy Stafford and Community Education for maintaining the pool

"But most of all - the boys - their commitment to each other. They really came together as a team and competed at the highest level," Brunty said. "We were close to winning it. We're going to go back next year and try to get a win at the state championships."

More News from Saline