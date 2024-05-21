Dustin Harnish graduates from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY -- All members of the University of the Cumberlands family wish to congratulate Dustin Harnish of Saline on their graduation from the university. Well done, Patriot!

Just under 6,000 students make up this year's graduating class. Approximately 170 graduates completed an associate degree, 1,250 finished a bachelor's degree, 3,770 received a master's degree, 270 completed an educational specialist degree, and 530 earned a doctoral degree. Graduates represented many different ages, ethnicities, backgrounds, and cultures,

