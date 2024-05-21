Jakob Torzewski Earns Winter 2024 Dean's List Honor at Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO -- Jakob Torzewski of Saline (48176) has been named to the Kalamazoo College Winter 2024 Dean's List.

Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Jakob!

Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich. The creator of the K-Plan, Kalamazoo College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities. For more information, visit www.kzoo.edu.

