Jakob Torzewski Earns Winter 2024 Dean's List Honor at Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO -- Jakob Torzewski of Saline (48176) has been named to the Kalamazoo College Winter 2024 Dean's List.
Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Jakob!
Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich. The creator of the K-Plan, Kalamazoo College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities. For more information, visit www.kzoo.edu.
More News from Saline
- GOLF: Saline Boys Take First SEC Red Title in 12 Years Harper Hummel and Haidren Stewart led Saline in the SEC Red tournament.
- Wife and Mother Carol Bragg, Longtime Office Manager, Provided Comfort and Hope to Many Carol M. Bragg, age 83 of Saline, went to be with the Lord Friday May 17, 2024. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.