GOLF: Saline Boys Take First SEC Red Title in 12 Years

The Saline boys' golf team has won the SEC Red title for the first time in 12 years.

The Hornets' entered the season-ending tourney in first place. They shot 307 at Leslie Park Golf Course to take second in the tournament and clinch the title.

Harper Hummel had a great day, shooting a career-low 72 to take second place. Haidren Stewart was right behind him him with a career-low 73 to take fourth. Both earned all-tournament team honors.

Zeb Siegel shot 78, Micah Gray shot 84, Ben Holloway shot 86 and Will Winslow shot 89.

"This is so cool. It has been 12 years since we have been conference champs, so I am so excited for the guys," said Saline golf coach Debbie Williams-Hoak. "It has been a special season so far with some great performances and we are not done yet."

Three Hornets also earned all-conference honors for their season-long play - Siegel, Stewart and Hummel.

"To be conference champs and have three guys on the All-Conference team is a real tribute to the work ethic and passion these guys have for their sport and for representing the Saline Hornets.

Pictured above are Debbie Williams-Hoak, Harper Hummel, Zeb Siegel, Haidren Stewart, Will Winslow, Micah Gray, Ben Holloway and Randy Hoffman.

