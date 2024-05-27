Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Nicholas Twigg

Nicholas Twigg is one of the top graduating members of the Saline High School Class of 2024. His grades rank in the top five percent of the class.

Nick Twigg was captain of the Saline High School Swim and Dive team that took second place in the state meet this year. Individually, he earned all-state honors.

Twigg will be at the University of Michigan to study mechanical engineer.

At the Compass Banquet, he chose to honor AP physics teacher Brian Stukey.

"He's a great educator. He makes learning physics fun. He's a really nice person, easy to talk to and a good person all around," Twigg said.

