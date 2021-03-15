Spring Youth Field Hockey League

Teams will practice one night a week for 1.5 hours at Liberty Gym on Tuesday 4:30-6pm and play games on turf in Ann Arbor on Saturdays or Sundays! Game schedules TBD. The season will consist of five games starting on May 1st/2nd and ending on June 5th/6th. Practices for the season will begin the week of April 26th. Game shirts provided!! Space is limited!! Players must wear shin guards under their socks. Shorts, athletic shoes, and socks are standard team uniforms. Teams will be coached by the SHS FH staff and players. Register here:http://bit.ly/3vjGh2c