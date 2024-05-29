LACROSSE: Saline's Season Ends in Girls Regional Final

The Saline girls lacrosse team fell to Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 18-12, in the MHSAA Division 2 Regional 6 final at Farmington Tuesday.

The 2024 season included the first SEC Red title in team history and playoff victories against Bedford and North Farmington.

Gabriel Richard will play Farmington Hills Mercy in the semifinal.

Saline opened the season with three consecutive losses and then won 14 of the next 15 games.

