Saline Community Fair to be held August 28-September 2, 2024

The 30-member Saline Community Fair Board is working hard planning the 2024 Saline Community Fair, scheduled for August 28 to September 2 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. (The fair exhibits are released on September 1, the rides will continue on September 2). The theme for this year’s fair is “Join Lonnie the Llama” at the Saline Community Fair. With school finishing up next week, it is a great time to take advantage of the many opportunities offered in connection with the Saline Community Fair. From working on projects which can be exhibited in one of the many categories at the fair, to practicing for the youth and adult talent show and deciding what activities to participate in, just to highlight a few of the opportunities.

Be sure to check out the “Read to Ride” programs for the Saline Community Fair. The fair has teamed up with the Milan Public Library, Dexter District Library, and the Saline District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those participating in the summer reading programs. See the libraries for details. Many thanks to Elliott’s Amusements for sponsoring this program.

The fourth annual “Saline Dog of the Year” contest (nominations due August 1st) will be held and there will be three daily “Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Shows” and new this year is the Muxlow Retile Show and exhibit. The Haflinger Horses will be back on display and will be hitched at various times, the A2 Saline Music Center Rocks! Show will return on Saturday, August 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., we welcome back the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers on Thursday, August 29, and there are many traditional daily activities for all ages. We are continuing to provide various live entertainment and grandstand shows, animal shows, Saline School and community programs, Saline Community Education field trip, talent show, still exhibits, great fair food and a fun, family friendly carnival.

The sixth annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications in June. This program provides several high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experience. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2024 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in July. Ambassadors may be eligible to serve up to two terms. The recipients will be introduced at the fair on August 28th. The ambassador application will be posted on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org under forms and downloads.

The fair book and other updates will soon be available on the website and contains contact information for each area if you have questions or would like more information. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from collections to rabbits to all types of vegetables to quilts, crafts, antiques, photography and baking contests. Now is a great time to plan what you would like to exhibit and participate in at the 2024 Saline Community Fair. Most non-animal classes are open to all ages of youth and adults, as is the Saline’s Got Talent Show.

There is something for everyone at the 88th Saline Community Fair! You are invited to “Join Lonnie the Llama” at the Saline Community Fair, August 28 – September 1, 2024.

