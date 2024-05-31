Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Neil Sachdeva

Neil Sachdeva is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024. He received a Compass Ward because his grades were among the top five percent of his class.

Outside the classroom, he was elected the national development director of the High School Democrats of America. He founded, led and organized two successful TEDx events at Saline High School with community and student speakers. He served as the President of Saline Students Against Racism. He also served as the Saline representative on the Youth Advisory Council for the Ann Arbor Community Foundation. He was a leader on the Saline Debate teams. He ranked in the top 10 of all debaters in the public forum debate division in Michigan.

Sachdeva will study economics and public policy on the pre-law at Dartmouth College.

At the Compass Banquet Awards, where the top students honor an educator, Sachdeva chose to honor Jason Gumenick.

"He has fueled my passion for politics in a way that no other teacher has, whether that's through the engaging coursework in his class or the dozens of random discussions I've had with him over the last two years," Sachdeva said.

