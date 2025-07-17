7-17-2025 9:38pm
Saline Firecalls: July 16-17, 2025
The following calls for service to the Saline Area Fire Department were recorded by The Saline Post.
- July 16, 9:57 p.m. - Medical to 1900 Milkey Road, York Township
- July 17, 10:14 a.m. - Medical to 1100 Salt Springs Drive, Saline Township
- July 17, 2:36 p.m. - Gas leak 700 block of Arboretum, City of Saline
- July 17, 8:40 p.m. - Medical to Linden Square, City of Saline
More News from Saline
- Saline Area Senior Center Celebrates 50 Years at Annual Picnic SASC celebrates 50 years as a nonprofit with a 50s-themed picnic for members.
- Lanes Available in Saline Football Fundraiser and Auction at Station 300 This Saturday, it's all about Friday nights at Station 300 in Saline.