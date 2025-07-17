Saline MI
Saline Firecalls: July 16-17, 2025

The following calls for service to the Saline Area Fire Department were recorded by The Saline Post.

  • July 16, 9:57 p.m. - Medical to 1900 Milkey Road, York Township
  • July 17, 10:14 a.m. - Medical to 1100 Salt Springs Drive, Saline Township
  • July 17, 2:36 p.m. - Gas leak 700 block of Arboretum, City of Saline
  • July 17, 8:40 p.m. - Medical to Linden Square, City of Saline
