August 1 Deadline to Nominate Saline Dog of the Year

If you have not already nominated your dog for the fifth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest, be sure to get your entry in by the August 1 deadline. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 1, 2025.

Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the owners of the top three to five dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Saline Dog of the Year link is located on the website banner at the top of the homepage.

While on the website be sure to check out the full schedule as well as opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. Our 2025 fair book which contains all the classes both youth and adults can exhibit in or participate in is also on the website under forms and downloads. There are thousands of classes offered at the fair. “Open” youth classes for a variety of animals are being offered again this year. Entry forms for dairy heifers, beef, dairy feeders, sheep, hogs, goats, poultry, rabbits, and llamas are due August 11. Check out these open youth animal classes in the fairbook on the fair website.

There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair! Come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025. Make your plans now to attend this family fun activity.

