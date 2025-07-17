Community Education Fall Registration

Get ready for a season full of engaging classes, events, and enrichment opportunities for all ages! The Saline Community Education Fall Guide will be mailed to homes on July 23rd, but you don’t have to wait to start planning.

📖 Browse the Guide Now: https://bit.ly/3Uer3cj

📅 Key Dates to Remember:

Guide Mailed Home: July 23rd

Registration Opens: July 30th at 7:00 AM

From youth and adult enrichment to fitness, recreation, and family programs — there’s something for everyone!

🖱️ Visit salineonline.reg.eleyo.com to register starting July 30th.

