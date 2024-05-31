Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Avery Bogdasarian

Avery Bogdasarian is one of the top students in the Saline High School class of 2024. Bogdasarian was honored for having grades among the top five percent of her class at the recent Compass Awards Banquet.

Bogdasarian was a captain of the Saline cross country and Saline track and field teams. She was an SEC Scholar Athlete for all four years of high school.

Bogdasarian will be attending the University of Michigan.

At the Compass Awards, each student recognizes an influential educator. She chose to honor Gerry Harrison.

"He's been someone who supported me through a lot of endeavors," Bogdasarian said.

