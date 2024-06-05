Best of the Saline High School Class of 2024 - Dori Cook

Dori Cook is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024. She was honored at the school's Compass Awards Banquet for having grades in the top five percent of the class.

Cook received the Woodie Merchant Award, presented to female scholar athletes. She was captain of the water polo team and cross country team.

She will study computer data science at Michigan State University.

At the Compass Awards, each student is asked to recognize an influential educator. Cook chose to honor Astrid Leese.

"She has such passion for what she teaches and for her students. Even at 7:50 in the morning she's the most awake one there, which I absolutely love," Cook said. "Some of my favorite memories of high school came from her class."

