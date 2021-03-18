Elmer Scherdt, Army Infantry Veteran, Worked at Chelsea Milling Company

Elmer L. Scherdt, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

He was born on February 20, 1935 in Milan, MI, the son of Elmer L. F. and Violet B. (Sweet) Scherdt. On February 5, 1955 in the St. James United Church of Christ in Saline, Elmer married Marie H. Socks and she survives. Other survivors include their children Lewis (Teri) Scherdt, Brian (Mariann) Scherdt, Jeff Scherdt, Scott (Crestina) Scherdt, grandchildren Lewis, Jerod, Brian, Randy, Cindy, Patricia, Michael, Rikki, Kaytlynn, and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings Sandy (Carl) Gieske and Clem (Mary) Scherdt and sister-in-law Mary Ann Sweet. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Rosemary Harook.

Elmer proudly served in the United States Army as an Infantryman. He retired from Chelsea Milling Company in 2002. In his spare time he enjoyed vegetable gardening, woodworking, fishing when he could, but more than anything he loved his family. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Burial will take place at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. To leave a memory you have of Elmer, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.