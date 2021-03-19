COVID-19: No Deaths, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, 22 Cases in Saline's 48176 This Week

Washtenaw County COVID-19 data showed no new deaths for the third straight day. 238 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

Three more people were hospitalized, making for nine hospitalizations over the last two days. 1,163 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The county's data also showed 60 more people testing positive for the virus.

According to state data, the county's positive test rate fell from 2.42 to 1.55 percent.

Each Thursday, the health department releases case counts by zip code. There were 22 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 20 last week.

State data showed Michigan's positive test rate falling from 6.32 to 6.19 percent. The data showed 2,629 more people testing positive for the virus. 25 more people have died with COVID-19, including 24 identified during a review of local records.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds rose from 270 to 287 - the highest it's been since Feb. 15. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment with ventilators fell by one to 110. There were 12 pediatric patients with COVID-19.