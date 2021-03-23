COVID-19: No Deaths, 6 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Hospitalizations Rise in Michigan

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 240 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The health department data also showed six new hospitalizations and 96 more positive tests.

According to state data, the positive-test rate increased from 2.69 to 3.71 percent in Washtenaw County.

The health department updated its vaccination dashboard to show 28,975 people have received their first vaccine and 15,384 people have received their second. This is up by 2,634 and 3,321, respectively, since last week's dashboard update.

In Michigan, the spring wave continues to worsen. Michigan reported 16 deaths, including eight identified during a review of vital records. 15,919 Michiganders have died with COVID-19. The state reported 3,579 positive tests. The positivity rate zoomed up from 9.62 percent to 12.03 percent.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 26 to 356, accelerating the upward trend. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators fell by 2 to 113. There were 21 pediatric patients with COVID-19, down by four since yesterday.