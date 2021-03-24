Saline MI
3-24-2021 9:22pm

Young Artists' Clay Creations Add Personality to a Garden at the Saline District Library

The Artist League features Bella Soupal, Danielle Kolander, Sophia Shark, Mia Garrido, Isla Patterson, Kennady Michels and Evelyn Kuslikis (not pictured Lauryn and Allison Sutton.)

Students from Clay ART!, a class offered by Saline Community Education, added a temporary outdoor installation of handmade ceramic garden art at the Saline District Library.

The display of bird and flower garden stakes can be viewed in the Peace Pole Garden located in front of the building near the Youth department window. 

To create their pieces, the students learned the clay hand-building method of slab construction and then embellished their projects with texture tools and glaze. The students hope their art pieces enhance the viewer’s experience of the garden with surprise and delight.

To find out more about local youth art programs visit Saline Community Education's website or The Artist League website.

