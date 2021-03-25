Community Education Summer Camp

https://www.salineschools.org/schools/saline-community-education/child-care/summer-camp/

Eligibility: Children ages 5 - 12 years in Saline. Children must be age 12 or under at the time of registration.

Dates: Camp will run Monday-Friday from June 16-August 20, closed July 2 and July 5.

Hours: Hours for 2021 are 8 am-5 pm. Drop off and pick up is at your leisure.

Location: Pleasant Ridge

How to enroll: The registration start date for summer 2021 will open April 5.

Schedule: Pick and choose your dates.

Fees: $50 registration fee per family. $50/day for the first child, $47/day for each additional child when enrolling on the same day(s). No additional cost snacks or other special events. We bill according to our billing schedule and payment is due in advance.

Questions: Contact Lee Saborio at saboriol@salineschools.org, or Linda Davis at davisli@salineschools.org.