Husband, Father of 4 David Renner, Worked in Automotive, Owned a Sheep Farm

David Perrin Renner, age 94, of Manchester, Michigan, died peacefully at home on June 8, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born in Schenectady, New York on March 27, 1930, to William and Doris (Perrin) Renner. He was the second of six children. Dave attended six different elementary and high schools in three states, including one year at a McDonough Military Academy. He graduated high school in Cazenovia, New York. He attended the University of Michigan College of Engineering and was enrolled in the ROTC program. He soon after joined the United States Army where he served for two years. Dave earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Wayne State University. Dave worked as an Engineer for Ford Motor Company until 1967, and then as the Vehicle Test Manager at Kelsey-Hayes until his retirement in 1996.

After retirement, Dave started Renner’s Corner Early Ford Parts business as a way to continue his love of the automotive industry. His biggest passion outside of work was tending to his 70-acre farm where he kept sheep. Through the years, he planted over 5,000 trees earning him the Washtenaw County Tree Conservationist Award in 2014. Dave was also involved with the Boy Scouts of America serving as the District Advancement Chairman for many years.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents and brothers William, Peter, and Michael. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn (Hall) Renner; four children, Lynette Renner of Saline, Michigan, Laura Jean Renner of Freeport, Florida, David (Beth) Renner of Manchester, Michigan, and Amy Ruth of Scottsdale, Arizona; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sisters Carol Jean and Nancy.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held for family and friends on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 1 pm – 4 pm at the River Ridge Clubhouse, 1001 E. Duncan Street, Manchester, Michigan 48158. In lieu of flowers, Dave’s wish would be for you to make a donation to a charity of your choice.

